Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and traded as high as $36.34. Zalando shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
Zalando Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
