Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 50,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00.

Zai Lab Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $65,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after buying an additional 1,312,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

