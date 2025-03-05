Zacks Research Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.2 %

KEY stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.