Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for UBER Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.81.

UBER stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

