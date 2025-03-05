Zacks Research Has Positive View of Toyota Motor Q2 Earnings

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.58 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TM. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

