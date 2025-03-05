Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Fiserv Q3 Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

FI opened at $223.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.24. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $764,543,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

