Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Qiagen Q1 Earnings

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price target (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

QGEN stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

