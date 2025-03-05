Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

