Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $161.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.