YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $21.79. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,690,483 shares traded.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

