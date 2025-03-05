YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $21.79. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,690,483 shares traded.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
