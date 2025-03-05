Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Yext updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.530 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $835.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.34. Yext has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

