XPO’s (XPO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 540,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,034. XPO has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.50.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,667,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $188,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

