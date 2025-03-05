Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,997.0 days.

Worldline Stock Down 21.7 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. Worldline has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.