Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $197.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $173.97. Woodward has a 52 week low of $143.03 and a 52 week high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.