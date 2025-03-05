WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 6,592 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on F. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

