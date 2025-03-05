WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,240,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,751,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 358,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

