WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

GE opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

