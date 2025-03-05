WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

