WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.68. 15,306 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.