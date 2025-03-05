William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AAON Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

AAON opened at $75.25 on Monday. AAON has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

