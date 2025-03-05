William Blair Estimates Payoneer Global Q1 Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $6,067,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 715,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.