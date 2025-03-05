William Blair Comments on Donaldson’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Donaldson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

