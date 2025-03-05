Willdan Group (WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $187,572.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,266.98. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

