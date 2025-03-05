Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

