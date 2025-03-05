Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.