What is William Blair’s Estimate for Vita Coco Q2 Earnings?

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vita Coco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

COCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,677.82. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,347. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $3,458,468. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 143.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $3,990,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 461,748 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

