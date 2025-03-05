What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.54.

ATD opened at C$70.64 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$69.53 and a twelve month high of C$85.53. The firm has a market cap of C$46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.42.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

