What is Raymond James’ Estimate for ECN Capital Q1 Earnings?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$606.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.52.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -17.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

