What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for Euroseas Q1 Earnings?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ESEA opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Euroseas has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,611.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

