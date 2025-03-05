What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for SCPH FY2029 Earnings?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,225,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.