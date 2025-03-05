What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for KYMR Q3 Earnings?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million.

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock worth $455,202. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after buying an additional 368,394 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

