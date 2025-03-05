What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:DRT FY2025 Earnings?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 9.5 %

TSE:DRT opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.