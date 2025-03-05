What is B. Riley’s Forecast for SEACOR Marine Q1 Earnings?

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

SMHI stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

