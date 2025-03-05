Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $13,868,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 386,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

