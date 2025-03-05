Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Weyco Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Weyco Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

