Weyco Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ WEYS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEYS

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.