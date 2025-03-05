Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

