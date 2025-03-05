Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Westlake Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

