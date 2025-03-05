Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Westmount Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £868,627.20, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
