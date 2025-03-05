Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 107,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 176,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 15,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,158. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.