Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) recently:

2/22/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $178.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/7/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

DLR traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

