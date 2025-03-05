Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arhaus Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Arhaus Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.