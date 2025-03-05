Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.