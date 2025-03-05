Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 14,369 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.