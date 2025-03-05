Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after buying an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after buying an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

