Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 533,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

