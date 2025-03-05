Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

