Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.50.

Wajax stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.62. 86,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,249. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.87. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$34.70.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

