VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.28. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VYNE Therapeutics

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at $150,298.24. The trade was a 41.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

