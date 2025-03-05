VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Up 0.3 %

VOXX International stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

