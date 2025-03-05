VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 2.44% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VVPR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,220. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

